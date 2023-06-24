Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Shares Down 3.2%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.10 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 116.70 ($1.49). Approximately 1,752,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,355,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.54).

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About Shaftesbury Capital

(Get Rating)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.