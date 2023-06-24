Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for 4.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Shift4 Payments worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.