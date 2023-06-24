Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $611.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $281.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. Williams Trading lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

