Siacoin Trading 16.2% Higher This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $170.53 million and $4.19 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,679.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00291678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.52 or 0.00627530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00519216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00059780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,407,415,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,385,156,142 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.