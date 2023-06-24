Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,208.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $915.74. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,345.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Further Reading

