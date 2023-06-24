Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Invests $547,000 in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,844 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Community Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

In other First Community Bankshares news, Director Richard Scott Johnson bought 2,000 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,829.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.39.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 31.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

