Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Makes New Investment in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 0.34% of First Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Capital by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. First Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $102.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

