Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 22.2%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 448,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 100,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 21.79.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Rating)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.