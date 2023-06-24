SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,974 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 129,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $29.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.