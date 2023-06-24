SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

DGRO opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

