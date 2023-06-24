SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,620,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 102,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.