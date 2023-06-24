SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

