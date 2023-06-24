SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $67.26 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

