SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37. The company has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

