SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $592,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

