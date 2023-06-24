SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.