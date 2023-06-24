SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 23,801 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

