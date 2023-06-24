Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Rebecca Wooters Sells 9,996 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.3 %

SIG stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

