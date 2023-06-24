SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $304.47 million and approximately $42.49 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,726.51 or 1.00016951 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002132 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.475263 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2502622 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $50,616,768.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.