Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.98 and last traded at $87.98. 236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

