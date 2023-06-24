Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. 1,631,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.93.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

