Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,182.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,182 ($15.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,248 ($15.97). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,234.50 ($15.80), with a volume of 1,178,204 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.33) to GBX 1,410 ($18.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($14.08) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.60).

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,182.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

