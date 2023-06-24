Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.51. 7,129,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.19. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

About Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

