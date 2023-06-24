Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.38 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 7,129,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

