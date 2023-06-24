SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Position Lifted by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,868,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232,260 shares during the quarter. SoFi Select 500 ETF comprises 48.4% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned 0.83% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $359,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFY. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $186,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

SoFi Select 500 ETF stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $483.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

