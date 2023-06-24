Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLOIY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Soitec Stock Performance

SLOIY opened at $77.75 on Friday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

