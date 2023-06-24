SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.26.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $243.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after purchasing an additional 893,639 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,454,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.