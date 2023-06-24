SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider Sells $42,697.56 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,145.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.