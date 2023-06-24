Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

TSE:SDE opened at C$4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.18. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$4.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

