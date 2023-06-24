SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,544 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.2% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

