SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Hofer & Associates. Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Hofer & Associates. Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPYG opened at $59.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.