SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $73.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

