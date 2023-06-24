Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.94

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as low as $4.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 627,059 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 10,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,917 shares in the company, valued at $339,348.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

