Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.20.

SPOT stock opened at $157.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.80.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,683,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

