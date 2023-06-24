Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $1,122,073.65 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,819,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,141,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Squarespace by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after buying an additional 2,580,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,478,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Squarespace by 1,608.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 495,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 390.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.