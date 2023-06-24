Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as low as C$0.89. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 1,450 shares changing hands.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard Mercantile Acquisition had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

