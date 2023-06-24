Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CFO Rachel Ruggeri Sells 679 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
