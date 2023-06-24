Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CFO Rachel Ruggeri Sells 679 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

