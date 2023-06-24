Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 110,763 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.34. 18,770,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

