Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE SCS opened at $7.30 on Friday. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $831.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 41.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 463.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 80,143.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

