Steem Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Steem has a total market cap of $79.37 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,666.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00291101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.70 or 0.00628341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00520578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00059688 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,252,990 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

