Stephens Boosts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $34.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.08.

nCino Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,779 shares of company stock worth $2,705,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after buying an additional 1,808,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after buying an additional 290,237 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

