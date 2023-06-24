Stephens Trims Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Target Price to $50.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $65.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.81%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $3,947,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,597.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 87,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

