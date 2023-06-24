StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) vs. Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Head-To-Head Survey

Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

StepStone Group has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 44.03%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.6% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of StepStone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A StepStone Group N/A 8.61% 3.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and StepStone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.44 million 0.00 -$4.74 million N/A N/A StepStone Group $1.37 billion 1.84 -$18.40 million ($0.31) -74.35

Puhui Wealth Investment Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StepStone Group.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

