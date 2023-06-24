Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DICE opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

Insider Activity

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $685,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,655,831 shares of company stock valued at $121,811,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

