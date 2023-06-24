StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Read More
- Get a free research report on LiqTech International from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.