StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 559,307 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.