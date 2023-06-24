StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.