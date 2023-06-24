StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
