StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
