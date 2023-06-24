StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

