StockNews.com Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Buy

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.31. 584,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.33. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.