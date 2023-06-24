StockNews.com Lowers Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.74. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,083. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.