StockNews.com Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASND. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,506,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,237,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Further Reading

